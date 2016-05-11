  • kz
    Russia&#39;s Kuril Islands hit by 5.2 magnitude quake, aftershocks

    11:58, 11 May 2016
    Photo: None
    YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK. KAZINFORM - Seismologists have registered a 5.2 magnitude earthquake and four aftershocks in the Sakhalin region in Russia's Far East, the regional emergencies service said on Wednesday.

    The powerful earthquake hit the region at 15.02 p.m. local time on Tuesday. An aftershock measuring 5.1 was registered less than two hours after and was followed by other aftershocks with the magnitude between 5 and 4.5.

    All aftershocks struck off the Shikotan Island in the Pacific Ocean. No tremors were felt in the Sakhalin region. There is no threat of tsunami.

    Kazinform refers to TASS

