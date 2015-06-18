Russia&#39;s newest fighter jet T-50 not meant for export in near future - official

LE BOURGET. KAZINFORM - Russia's 5th generation jet T-50 will not be offered to foreign customers in the near future, the chief delegate of Russia's weapons exporter Rosoboronexport at the Le Bourget air show, Sergey Kornev, said on Thursday.

"At the moment the T-50 plane is not meant for export. There is number one list of all types of products for all arms and services that we are empowered to export. At the moment this plane is not on the menu," Kornev said in reply to a question.

"We have no right to promote this product or to disclose its parameters until a legal decision has been made to put it on the list," Kornev said.

The T-50 mockup the United Aircraft Corporation has presented at Le Bourget merely demonstrates Russia's capabilities and cutting edge technologies. The plane will begin to be advertised as soon as it appears in the catalogue of military products allowed for export.

This may happen not necessarily after the T-50 is authorized for use inside Russia.

"As you may know, some weapon systems began to be exported first to be authorized for use at home later," he said, Kazinform refers to TASS.