Russia&#39;s Northern Fleet holds live-firing exercises in Arctic

ARKHANGELSK. KAZINFORM - The Russian destroyer Admiral Ushakov has practised gun fire in the Barents Sea against coastal targets, acting spokesman for the Northern Fleet, Capitan 2nd Rank Andrei Luzik said on Wednesday.

"The crew practised the tasks of maneuvering while delivering artillery fire against a visible coastal target. The coastal target positions were successfully destroyed," the spokesman said.

The destroyer conducted gun fire from its two onboard AK-130 paired artillery systems, which can hit targets at a distance of over 23 km (14 miles) with a fire rate of 90 rounds per minute, the spokesman said, Kazinform refers to TASS.