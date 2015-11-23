Russia&#39;s Putin arrives in Tehran

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - President of Russia Vladimir Putin arrived here Monday to attend the summit meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) today.

Upon arrival at the Mahrabad International Airport, Putin was welcomed by Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mahmoud Vaezi.

GECF summit meeting is planned for today in the Iranian capital with participation of seven world presidents including President Hassan Rouhani. Algerian prime minster also takes part in the event, according to IRNA.

Presidents of Bolivia, Russia, Equatorial Guinea, Nigeria, Venezuela and Iraq as well as the prime minister of Algeria are participating the Tehran gas event. Turkmen president also attends the meeting as a special guest.

Also, a number of heads of the leading international bodies take part in today's Tehran event.

This year GECF summit meeting is different from the previous ones due to some reasons including the special conditions of the gas market these days, the important developments in that market as well as getting closer to the day of removal of anti-Iran sanctions.

Also, this year summit meeting has been largely welcomed by the member countries.