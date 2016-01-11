  • kz
    Russia&#39;s Ural Airlines and Rossiya Airlines will fly to USA, China and Thailand

    19:57, 11 January 2016
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The Russian Federal Air Transport Agency issued a note of the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry on Monday, which said that Ural Airlines and Rossiya Airlines will now perform regular flights to Thailand, China and the United States.

    "Rossiya Airlines is appointed scheduled air carrier for passengers, cargo, baggage and mail on the agreed routes Moscow - Miami - Moscow (7 flights a week) and Moscow - Houston - Moscow (5 flights a week)," the statement on the official website of the Federal Air Transport Agency said.

    Ural Airlines was assigned to one flight a week from Khabarovsk to Changchun and Bangkok, as well as three weekly flights from Ekaterinburg to Harbin, Bangkok and Beijing.

    Source: TASS

