Russia and Kazakhstan are main exporters of oil and gas in Central Asia - Dzhinkuan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan and Russia will be main exporters of oil and gas among the countries of Central Asia by 2020, Vice President of Planning and Engineering Institute of PetroChina Khan Dzhinkuan has said during oil and gas conference titled "Energy security in the Eurasian region: a new mechanism of cooperation", which is held at the Palace of Independence in the framework of the 10th Eurasian Forum of KAZENERGY.

"Russia and Kazakhstan are main oil exporters. Russia, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan are main gas exporters," Dzhinkuan said.

According to his forecast, in 2020 the volume of exports of oil and gas in Central Asia and Russia will amount to 358 million tons and 380 billion cubic meters, respectively. According to him, it is expected that in the future there will be a rapid growth in consumption of oil and gas in Asia. Thus the bulk of oil and gas exports will go through Europe and the CIS, according to the website of Prime Minister of Republic of Kazakhstan .

Meanwhile, China's imports of oil and gas will be 350 million tons and 140 billion cubic meters in 2020. In 2030, these figures will be 450 million tons and 180 billion cubic meters,respectively.