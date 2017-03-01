Russia and Kyrgyzstan sign cooperation documents

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Russian President Vladimir Putin paid an official visit to Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday and signed a number of cooperation documents with his Kyrgyz counterpart Almazbek Atambayev, Kazinform has learnt from Xinhua .

During the bilateral meeting the two leaders discussed a wide range of Kyrgyz-Russian relations, the implementation of joint projects in various spheres as well as prospects for expanding cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union, according to the press service of the Kyrgyz president office.



Putin said at the meeting that Kyrgyzstan remains a very important partner for Russia.



The fact that Russia is Kyrgyzstan's number one trading partner is highly satisfying for all of us. Although trade and economic ties slightly declined in value terms, physical volumes showed positive momentum, Putin said.



Atambayev stressed that they have succeeded in not only putting the relations between Kyrgyzstan and Russia back on track, but also elevating them to a strategic partnership, the press service report said.



Kyrgyzstan is the last stop of Putin's three-nation tour to Central Asia. He has already visited Kazakhstan and Tajikistan on Monday and Tuesday.