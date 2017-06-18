Russia beats New Zealand in FIFA Confederations Cup opening match

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Russian national football team has defeated New Zealand 2-0 in the opening match of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup on Saturday in Russia's second largest city of St. Petersburg, Kazinform has learnt from TASS .

The score was opened by hosts Russia into 31st minute of the match when midfielder Denis Glushakov shoved the ball into the lower right corner of the guests' net, lobbing the All Whites' keeper. However, the opener was counted as an own goal because defender Michael Boxall touched the ball in a last-second desperate attempt to clear.

With an average ball possession of over 60 percent in the first half and numerous attempts on the net of New Zealand, both teams retreated for the break with 1-0 flashing on the scoreboard.

Almost 25 minutes into the second half, Russian forward Fedor Smolov cannoned another goal for his team after having received a flawless assist from Alexander Samedov.