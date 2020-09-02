Russia carries out over 37 mln COVID-19 tests

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russian specialists have carried out more than 37 mln tests for the novel coronavirus, the sanitary watchdog said on Wednesday, TASS reports.

«More than 37.1 mln tests for the coronavirus have been conducted in Russia,» the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing reported. Over the past day 275,000 tests were carried out.

According to the watchdog, some 210,716 people remain under medical supervision in Russia over a suspected coronavirus infection.