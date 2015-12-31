Russia, China ready for joint anti-terror measures - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Moscow welcomes the adoption by the Standing Committee of the Chinese National People's Congress on December 27 of the Law "On Combating Terrorism," the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"We proceed from the fact that the Chinese partners have taken an important step towards the creation of a solid legal framework to effectively combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," the ministry said. "The contents of the document, in our view, testify to the fact that China in its development relied on the basic norms and principles of international law, as well as take into account the experience of other countries, including Russia, in the sphere of organizing counter-terrorism activity."

"We express our confidence that the adoption of this legal act will promote the further strengthening of the dynamic Russian-Chinese counter-terrorism cooperation within the framework of our two countries' privileged strategic partnership," the ministry said.

"Moscow and Beijing together stand for the preservation of the central coordinating role of the United Nations in global anti-terrorism efforts, which should be free from politicization and preconditions, for the creation of a broad antiterrorist coalition against the Islamic State terrorist organization (outlawed in Russia), for the adoption of comprehensive measures to counteract the phenomenon of foreign terrorists-militants, including in the context of reduction of risks for the Central Asian region," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

According to the ministry, the Russian-Chinese Counter-Terrorism Working Group meets on a regular basis. In late October, consultations at the level of deputy foreign ministers in charge of cooperation in the fight against international terrorism were held in Beijing.

"The bilateral cooperation at the key international venues - the UN, Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), BRICS group (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF), Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the Eurasian Group on combating money laundering and financing of terrorism (EAG) is progressively expanding," the Russian Foreign Ministry said. "Russia and China not only objectively assess the difficult global terrorism situation, but also demonstrate their willingness to take joint action for its improvement."

Kazinform refers to TASS Photo: © ITAR-TASS/Yuri Smityuk

