Russia, China to add lunar projects to joint space cooperation program

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The program of Russian-Chinese cooperation in outer space for 2018-2022 will be supplemented with projects related to the Moon's exploration, the press office of Russia's State Space Corporation Roscosmos said on Wednesday.

This decision was made at a session of the joint working group of the two countries on cooperation in outer space, Roscosmos said, TASS reports.

"During the session, the Russian and Chinese sides discussed the implementation of bilateral cooperation in outer space for 2018-2022, as a result of which a joint decision was made to supplement this cooperation program with the projects related to the study and exploration of the Moon," Roscosmos said.

"The sides also discussed the results of the work of the sub-groups in the sphere of the Earth's remote sensing, space debris and in the area of the space-related electronic components base whose sessions had been held earlier in Moscow. The sub-groups were set up to develop cooperation under the program of interaction, the Roscosmos press office said.

Also, talks were held between Russia's Glavcosmos acting as a coordinator of the Russian-Chinese cooperation program and representatives of the China National Space Administration, during which the sides discussed the pace of fulfilling current commercial contracts, Roscosmos said.

Earlier, Roscosmos and the China National Space Administration signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the exploration of the Moon and deep space.