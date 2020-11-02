Russia confirms 18,257 new coronavirus cases

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 18,257 in the past day to 1,655,038, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday, TASS reports.

The average growth rate dropped to 1.1%.

The lowest growth rate in the past day was recorded in the Chechen Republic, the Republics of Tatarstan and Dagestan (0.5%), the Moscow Region and the Chuvash Republic (0.6%).

Some 4,796 new cases were confirmed in Moscow, 556 in the Moscow Region, 389 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 378 in the Arkhangelsk Region and 316 in the Rostov Region. The daily case count in St. Petersburg exceeded 900 for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Currently, 390,532 people are undergoing treatment for the coronavirus in Russia.