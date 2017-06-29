Russia considers blocking foreign media broadcasts

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Russian lawmakers are considering ways to block foreign media broadcasts in Russian in case they break the country's laws, according to New York Times .

The proposal comes as a tit-for-tat response to a bill introduced to the US Congress this March which would give the US Justice Department authority to investigate Russia's English-language RT for potential violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

Andrei Klimov, the head of a newly created panel of the upper house of the Russian parliament, said Wednesday it is pondering over the ways to oblige foreign media broadcasting in Russian to account for their activities in line with Russian law on foreign agents.

Mr. Klimov added that this new legislation could authorize Russia's communications watchdog Roskomnadzor to block broadcasts found guilty of violating the law.