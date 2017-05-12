Russia continues 2017 IIHF World Championship winning streak

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The Russian ice hockey team continued its victorious march at the 2017 IIHF (International Ice Hockey Federation) World Championship defeating team Denmark 3-0 on Thursday in its fourth group stage match of the global annual tournament, TASS reports.

The opening period, as well as most of the following one, went scoreless, either because the Russian squad had a two-day break, or because Denmark's young goaltender George Sorensen cemented his goal's net repelling all Russia's aggressive attacks.

However, the so-called ‘Red Machine' managed to gain the full steam with less than five minutes remaining in the middle period, when Russia's Bogdan Kiselevich found a spot in Denmark's goal to open the score.

Less than 30 seconds, his teammate Sergei Plotnikov cannoned another puck behind Sorensen to bring the score to 2-0 and almost a minute later Nikita Gusev brought another goal for Russia to upgrade the score to 3-0, which remained unchanged throughout the closing third period.

The Russian national team began this year's journey for the world champion's title-snatching last week a 2-1 penalty shootout victory over Sweden, then creaming Team Italy 10-1 and confidently passing by hosts Germany on Monday 6-3.

With an overall current best record of 21 goals scored and five missed after four games played, the Russian squad is set to meet its next opponents Slovakia on Saturday, May 13.

The 2017 IIHF tournament is held in Germany's Cologne at its 18,500-seat Lanxess Arena and in the French capital at the Bercy 14,500-seat venue from May 5 through May 21, 2017.

Cologne is hosting 34 games, including Group A, two quarter-finals and all semi-final and medal games. Paris is hosting 30 games, including all games of Group B and two quarter-final games.

Group A in Cologne includes last year's IIHF championship host and bronze medalist Russia, which was ranked second in the 2016 IIHF Men's World Ranking, as well as Team USA, Sweden, Slovakia, Germany, Latvia, Denmark, and Italy.

Defending champion Canada is playing in Group B in Paris, where they had been squared off against last year's silver-medal winners Finland, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Belarus, Norway, France and Slovenia.



Photo: © Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS