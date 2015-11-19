Russia could cancel flights to other countries besides Egypt

MANILA. KAZINFORM - During a press conference after the APEC Summit in Manila, Medvedev said:

"I cannot exclude that we may consider this issue in some cases, I mean the issue concerning flights to other countries. But this hasn't been done yet and I hope it won't happen."

Russian flights to Egypt were suspended on November 6 after Russian A321 passenger jet crashed over the Sinai Peninsula, killing all 224 people on board. Later, Russian Federal Aviation Agency Rosaviation prohibited from November 14 EgyptAir flights to Russia.

