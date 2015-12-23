  • kz
    Russia Delivers Free S-300 Air Defense Systems to Kazakhstan

    19:23, 23 December 2015
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The contract on free deliveries of Russian S-300 air defense systems to Kazakhstan is fulfilled, Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Wednesday.

    "We have completed the project on free of charge S-300 air defense system deliveries to Kazakhstan," Shoigu said at a meeting with his Kazakh counterpart Imangali Tasmagambetov.

    For more information go to Sputniknews.com

