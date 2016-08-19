Russia delivers over 90 tonnes of aid to 18 countries since 2015

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Russia is considered to be one of the world leaders in providing humanitarian relief.

According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, the country has carried out about 400 humanitarian operations in various part of the world since 1993.



"Since the start of 2015 alone the Russian Emergencies Ministry has carried out 81 humanitarian operations, delivering over 90,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid cargo for civilians in need in 18 foreign nations," a ministry spokesman said.

The aid was delivered to countries in Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Oceania and South America to help in earthquake, flood and storm relief as well as in the fight against the Ebola virus and to help people suffering from armed conflicts (in the Middle East and Ukraine).



"Since August 2014 until now the convoys of the Russian Emergencies Ministry delivered over 63 tonnes of life-saving humanitarian cargo to Donbass [Ukraine's southeast], which helped prevent a humanitarian catastrophe," the ministry spokesman said.



Russia is also involved in providing laboratory equipment, medical equipment and supplies, as well as educational technology as part of humanitarian projects in Cuba, Tunisia, as well as other states.



Source: Sputniknews