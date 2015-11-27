Russia deploys S-400 anti-aircraft missiles in Syria

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia has deployed a sophisticated S-400 missile system at the Hmeimim airbase of the Russian air force operating in Syria, Russia's RIA Novosti news agency reported Thursday.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Wednesday that President Vladimir Putin had ordered the deployment in order to raise its air defense capacity following the downing of a Russian Su-24 warplane by Turkey on Tuesday, which the Kremlin said has dealt a "devastating" blow to bilateral ties, Kazinform refers to Chinadaily. The S-400 Triumf, a new generation anti-aircraft missile system, is capable of hitting an airborne target at a distance of up to 400 km with medium- and long-range missiles.