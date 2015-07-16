  • kz
    Russia developing deadly new one-of-a-kind gun for army

    03:48, 16 July 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Russia is developing a unique self-propelled anti-aircraft artillery system that will by far exceed the parameters of foreign analogues, the system's chief designer said on Wednesday.

    "We are developing a 57 mm self-propelled artillery system for our antiaircrafters," the Burevestnik design bureau chief Georgy Zakamennykh told RIA Novosti news agency.

    Burevestnik engineers have also come up with a rapid-fire automatic cannon of the same caliber for the Russian Navy.

    "It's up to the Navy command to take it onboard, along with our remote-controlled machineguns of various caliber," Georgy Zakamennykh added.

    The Burevestnik Central Scientific Research Institute is part of the Uralvagonzavod Corporation and is a leading designer of artillery systems for the Russian ground and naval forces, Kazinform refers to Sputniknews.com.

