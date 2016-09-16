Russia did not annex anything – Putin

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM The Crimea's joining the Russian Federation reflects the will of people living in this territory, said Russian President Vladimir Putin answering a question of Ukrainian Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Nikolay Doroshenko.

The Ukrainian Diplomat who represents his country at the CIS Summit in Bishkek, made remarks regarding two issues of the agenda. He spoke against Russia’s chairmanship in the CIS in 2017 saying that “the Russian Federation violated the international law and annexed a part of the Ukrainian territory.”

“Russia did not annex anything. Whatever happened with Crimea is the result of unlawful actions of certain political forces in Ukraine who had brought the situation to a state coup," the Russian head of state said, TASS reported.



"These actions are fully compliant with the international law and the United Nations Charter and relevant decisions of the United Nations courts on similar issues, which the United Nations used to have in its international practice," the Russian President stressed





