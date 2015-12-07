Russia expects military contracts with Iran to be worth &#39;billions&#39;

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia expects military contracts with Iran to be worth "billions," as Tehran is "highly interested" in buying Russian military equipment, Vladimir Kozhin, a presidential aide responsible for military and technical cooperation, told the Izvestia newspaper.

"The interest of the Iranian side is very high. They are really in need of a serious update for almost all of its forces... Given that this is a large country with large armed forces, of course, it will be very large contracts, worth billions," Kozhin said, as quoted by the newspaper.

According to Kozhin, when the sanctions imposed on Iran over fears it was developing a nuclear weapon are lifter, Russian-Iranian military-technical cooperation will see "serious development."

Iran has already renewed S-300 anti-aircraft missile system deliveries from Russia. On November 9, Russia signed a new contract to supply Iran with the systems by the end of the year for the first time since the 2010 freeze on supplies under the 1929 UN Security Council resolution.

Russia's S-300 deal became possible again after Iran reached an agreement on its nuclear program with the P5+1 group of international mediators on July 14. Iran agreed to ensure the peaceful nature of its nuclear program in exchange for easing of the sanctions imposed against the country.

