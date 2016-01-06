Russia gives green light for Iranian dairy factories to export products

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Moscow has granted four Iranian dairy factories with permissions to export products to Russia, an Iranian official said.

Kaveh Zargaran, a member of the Iranian chamber of commerce, industries, mines, and agriculture has said that the decision came after a Russian delegation of veterinarians visited Iran to monitor the quality of the output of the factories, Fars news agency reported Dec. 5.

Saying that Russia imports about $4 billion of dairy products annually and $1.5 billion of the total amount includes various types of cheese, he added that Iran is capable of providing all those products, according to Trend.az.

According to Zargaran the annual figure of Iran's dairy exports stands at $670 million and if Iran manages to enter the Russian dairy market, the figure will dramatically increase.

Iran exported $151 million worth of products to Russia between March and October last year. About $80 million of the amount fell to the share of agricultural products. In other words, agricultural products account for more than half of the value of exports from Iran to Russia.