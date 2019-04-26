Russia interested in close cooperation with EAEU partners - Putin

BEIJING. KAZINFORM. Russia is interested in close cooperation with all Eurasian partners in the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) on the basis of principles of respect for sovereignty, rights and legitimate interests of each state, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the opening ceremony of One Belt One Road (OBOR) forum in Beijing, TASS reports.

"Together with our partners - Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan - we are building the Eurasian Economic Union precisely on the basis of those principles," Putin said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping's idea of linking the OBOR initiative with other integrational associations is fully in line with EAEU's plans, the Russian president noted.

"The Eurasian Economic Union seeks broad cooperation with all interested countries and associations, first of all with China," Putin said noting that the agreement on trade-economic cooperation between EAEU and China will enter into force in the coming months.

EAEU plans to liberalize economic ties with other partners as well, he continued. "We already signed free trade agreements with Vietnam, a temporary agreement leading to establishing a free trade zone with Iran. Similar documents with Singapore and Serbia are at their final stages of preparation. We are also in talks with Israel, Egypt and India," Putin said.

"Of course, we support constructive and equitable development of business ties with the European Union - our traditional partner," the Russian president added noting that "no current disagreements can cross out our common responsbility for the future of Europe and Eurasia as a whole.".