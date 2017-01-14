Russia, Iran and Turkey hold consultations on Syria peace talks in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Russia, Iran and Turkey participated in the trilateral ministerial consultations on the preparations of the Syria peace talks in Astana scheduled on January 23 in Moscow on Friday, the Ministry of the Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation said in a statement.

According to the ministry, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and top envoy for the Middle East Mikhail Bogdanov, Director of the Middle East and North Africa Department of the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry Sergey Vershinin as well as Iranian and Turkish deputy foreign ministers took part in the consultations, RIA Novosti reported.



The sides mainly focused on the issues of preparations for the International meeting on the settlement of the situation in Syria in Astana set to be held on January 23. It was noted that the upcoming conference in Astana will help ensure long-term ceasefire in Syria, counter terrorism and resume political process in Syria in accordance with the UNSC resolution 2254.