Russia, Iran and Turkey to act as ceasefire regime guarantors, UN

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Special Envoy of the UN Secretary General for Syria Staffan De Mistura has summed up the results of the international meeting on Syrian settlement (Astana process).

"I would like to pay tribute on behalf of UN Secretary General Antonio Gutterres for holding this important action in Kazakhstan, especially to President Nursultan Nazarbayev for the contribution to establishment of peace in Syria. The President has made a personal contribution and did everything possible for the conference to be successful", - Staffan De Mistura told.

He pointed out the role of Russia, Iran and Turkey, which became the guarantors of ceasefire regime in Syria. The Special Envoy also emphasized that it took strong political will for the Syrian parties to sit down at the negotiating table again after long years.

"Our priority was to bolster the ceasefire regime. Ceasefire is important for the Syrian people who have been suffering for five years now. The Syrian people needed the end of the blood shedding conflicts", - he emphasized.

"Now we want to begin the work on development of the mechanism implementation of which will be guaranteed by three countries (Russia, Iran, Turkey) and which will provide easy humanitarian access", - he added.

The Special Envoy told that he had spoken to both parties of the Syrian conflict and came to a conclusion that their main goal is strengthening the ceasefire regime.

"They feel that this conflict has dragged on", - he said.

According to the UN official, strong ceasefire regime will also help the parties to fight against terrorism more effectively.

"We can establish peace in Syria only by political work. And we've become convinced that such work should be carried out under the auspices of the UN with direct participation of the Syrian people", - he summarized.