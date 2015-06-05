Russia is not out to return to G8 - deputy FM

VIENNA. KAZINFORM - Russia is not out to return to G8, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS on Thursday.

"We have not made such requests. Honestly, we are not begging for it, primarily for the reason that Russia has never left G8. It's our G8 partners who left the Russian presidency last year. It was their own sovereign decision. We are not encroaching on anybody's sovereignty," Ryabkov said.

"We have much more interest in other formats; the G8 format was not always productive in view of the group's composition," Ryabkov said. "It is much more interesting to work in BRICS and G20. The more so that the other organization is having increasing influence on global affairs; its agenda is evolving," the Russian diplomat went on to say.

"It is interesting pastime to keep an eye on G7. We read the final documents of their events. We do not mind reading about a summit in Bavaria before going to bed," Ryabkov added, Kazinform refers to TASS.