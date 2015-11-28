Russia, Kazakhstan deciding on rocket carriers for Baiterek Space Complex
“We decided to create a joint research group that will work over the next two months and give proposals on the most optimal rocket carrier to use that we have today, which is the Proton, Soyuz, and the Angara, which is currently under tests,” Rogozin said.
Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister Bakytjan Sagintayev said the Baiterek Space Complex should be completed by 2021, but could be postponed due to the economic situation.
“The construction work on the Baiterek Space Complex will be completed by 2021, but possible economic corrections are possible due to the unstable situation in the world,” Sagintayev said.
The Baiterek Space Complex is a joint project of Kazakhstan and Russia launched in 2004 to create a structure for eco-friendly carrier rocket launches at the Baikonur cosmodrome.
The Baiterek project is financed from the budget of Kazakhstan under an annually approved program.
Source: Sputniknews.com