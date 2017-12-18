Russia kicks off presidential campaign trail

ASTANA. KAZINFORMRussia's Central Election Commission is now set to draft a timetable of the presidential election campaign as the Federation Council (upper house of parliament) published its resolution on Monday to call the election, TASS reports.

The Russian daily Rossiiskaya Gazeta published on Monday the resolution of the Federation Council to officially schedule the Russian presidential election date for March 18, 2018.

The Central Election Commission announced that an official presidential campaign officially begins after the publication of the resolution, exactly three months before the election date.