Russia launching new direct flights to Uzbekistan

BAKU. KAZINFORM Russian airline IrAero, which is based in Irkutsk, has launched ticket sale for the new Krasnoyarsk (Russia)-Fergana (Uzbekistan) flights, the press service of the Krasnoyarsk International Airport said in a message.

The flights will be operated from October 7, 2018 to March 24, 2019 on the Sukhoi SuperJet 100 aircraft, Trend reports.

The flights to Fergana and back will be carried out on Sundays. The aircraft will depart from Krasnoyarsk at 14:30 and fly back from Fergana at 17:00 local time. The duration of the flight is 3.5 hours.

"The airport aims to expand the geography of its flights, adding new destinations that are in demand by passengers. Fergana will become the second Uzbek city after Tashkent, with which Krasnoyarsk will be connected by direct flights. We are planning to launch direct flights to the CIS and some other countries in the autumn-winter months," general director of the airport, Andrey Mettsler said.