  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Russia may create Ministry for State Security and close Emergencies Ministry

    14:00, 19 September 2016
    Photo: None
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russian authorities are preparing a large-scale reform of country's security services and law enforcement agencies that could result in broadening of powers of the Federal Security Service (FSB) and closing down of the Emergencies Ministry, Sputnik reports.

    Russia may create the Ministry for State Security at the premises of the FSB that would gain the powers of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) and the majority of the Federal Guard Service's (FSO) departments, the Russian Kommersant newspaper reported, citing its sources.

    The Russian Investigative Committee could be returned to the Prosecutor General's Office, the newspaper added.

    According to the media outlet, the Ministry of the Russian Federation for Civil Defense, Emergencies and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters could be closed down and its powers could be transferred to both the Defense Ministry and the Interior Ministry. The reform could be concluded before the Russian presidential elections scheduled for 2018, Kommersant outlined.

    Source: Sputnik

    Tags:
    Russia World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!