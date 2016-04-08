Russia-NATO Council to hold session in next 2 weeks - NATO secretary general

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - The Russia-NATO Council will hold a session in the next two weeks, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday.

"Following consultations with Russia, we have agreed to hold a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council at Ambassadorial level," Stoltenberg said in a statement adding that "this meeting will take place in the next two weeks at the NATO headquarters in Brussels."

"The NATO-Russia Council will discuss the crisis in and around Ukraine and the need to fully implement the Minsk Agreements. We will discuss military activities, with particular focus on transparency and risk reduction. We will also address the security situation in Afghanistan, including regional terrorist threats," the secretary general said.

"This meeting is the continuation of our political dialogue, as agreed by NATO Heads of State and Government," Stoltenberg noted.

NATO suspended cooperation with Moscow in April 2014, after Crimea joined Russia in March. However, the North Atlantic Alliance decided to continue working in the framework of the Russia-NATO Council to open channels of political dialogue open. Over the last two years, the Russia-NATO Council met only three times.

Source: TASS