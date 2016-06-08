Russia not to accept doping accusations until proven: Kremlin

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Russia will not accept any doping-related accusations until proof is provided, the Kremlin said Wednesday.

The German ARD TV channel has announced it was going to air later in the day a documentary allegedly containing proof that Russian Sports Minister Vitali Mutko had blocked the reporting of a doping offense by a top Russian football player.

"All this does not mean that we are prepared to accept some kind of unfounded allegations until we hear some concrete evidence and proof of these charges," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

He added that Moscow would take the alleged cover-up as "absolute slander."

Peskov said the Russian national team was preparing to participate in the upcoming 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in spite of the risk of suspension due to the ongoing accusations of doping use.

Read more at Xinhua