  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Russia not to lift embargo on Western food products - deputy PM

    10:59, 12 February 2016
    Photo: None
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The Russian government has no plans to lift the embargo on Western foods imposed in response to the anti-Russian sanctions.

    "The reason behind the food embargo is that we consider our state interests affected [by Western sanctions against Russia]. The Russian side is not considering a possibility of lifting its counter sanctions at this stage," Vice-Premier Sergei Prikhodko told journalists.
    He added that Moscow could not and would not seek the lifting of Western sanctions against Russia on principle.
    Source: TASS

    Tags:
    Russia Politics World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!