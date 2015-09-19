Russia not to use GMOs in production of foods and food ingredients - Russian deputy PM

KIROV. KAZINFORM - Russia will make no use of GMOs in the production of foods and alimentary raw materials, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said on Friday, Kazinform refers to TASS.

"As for genetically modified organisms (GMO), the question is not that simple but we have taken our decision - we will not produce foods and food ingredients with the use of GMOs," he told journalists on the sidelines of the BioKirov-2015 forum.

At the same time, he stressed that it was essential to draw a clear-cut division line between this decision, which "will be violated in no event," and the development of science and scientific research results that would be used in other sectors, such as medicine and the like.

"It is not a simple matter. We must impose clear division lines and form a legal framework," Dvorkovich said.

Russia will seek to develop domestic sport foods industry

The deputy prime minister also touched upon sport foods industry in Russia.

"The problem is resolved in part. Athletes have an opportunity to receive sport foods. Nevertheless, the problem partly remains and no good administrative mechanism has been found so far to prevent importing any foods disguised as sport ones," Dvorkovich said.

Possible options to solve the problem are discussed, he added.

"We are discussing and looking for such decisions. I think we will find efficient methods but will nevertheless develop national sport foods. Certain projects are already in place in this sphere," the Deputy Prime Minister said.

Russia not to follow Europe in raising share of renewable energy sources

Regarding the renewable energy sources, Russia will not follow Europe, Arkady Dvorkovich claimed.

"The issue of balance between economy and ecology is complicated. Of course, we won't follow Europe, which raised the cost of energy too much for its citizens. We're not ready for such an increase of share of renewable sources as we just cannot afford it due to our living standards. In fact, the standard of living in Eastern Europe doesn't allow it as well and they don't know what to do with the decisions made, meaning excessive share of renewable sources," he said.

"But we will boost them, we have a clear target till 2020-2025 so their share will rise and we will maintain renewable sources right within those limits," Dvorkovich said.