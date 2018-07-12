Russia offers to open JV in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM A business delegation of Omsk oblast, Russia, has arrived in Petropavlovsk.

Reps of agricultural machinery industry, healthcare, tourism, water supply engineering, electrical goods, chemicals export arrived in the region to debate bilateral cooperation issues and strengthening partnership.



Omskagrotekhservis Company and Kazakhstan's AVAGRO are holding talks to open a joint venture in order to manufacture farming equipment in Kazakhstan.



"Omsk is our long-standing partner. Import from Omsk region accounts for 71% of commodity turnover, 29% fall on export of North Kazakhstan products. Kazakhstan exports fuel and farming equipment, exports its farm produce," Darkhan Kaliyev, a head of the regional chamber of entrepreneurs, said.



North Kazakhstan offers tuning up cooperation in subsoil use and building industry, as well as tourism. The region is abundant with lakes and unique landscape.

