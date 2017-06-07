  • kz
    Russia opens visa-free entry during Confederations Cup

    20:54, 07 June 2017
    Photo: None
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM According to the Deputy Director of Strategic Projects Department at the Ministry of Telecom and Mass Communications of Russia, Andrey Romankov, starting today, foreign fans will not require a Russian visa to attend FIFA Confederations Cup 2017, Kazinform has learned from TASS Agency.

    "In accordance with the existing legislature, as of June 7 foreign fans will be able to enter Russia without a visa, they are, however, require to carry their FAN IDs. The document can be received for free via mail, They will be able to leave the country with this document during the Confederations Cup and in ten days after the tournament is over.", Romankov said.

