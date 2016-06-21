Russia packs home from 2016 Euro Cup after 0-3 defeat to Wales in Toulouse

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Having lost 0-3 to Wales on Monday night, team Russia finished the group stage of the 2016 UEFA Euro Cup in the last place with one point only and will be leaving France, while the jubilant Welsh team will be preparing to play in the tournament's next round of Last 16.

"I would like to extend apologies to the team's supporters," Russian football squad's Head Coach Leonid Slutsky said addressing media after the match. "We are very sorry that we failed to justify the hopes. We are ingloriously leaving the [2016] Euro Cup."

The score of the match at the 35,000-seat stadium in Toulouse on Monday night was opened in the 11th minute by Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey from the assist of his teammate Joe Allen.



It was only nine minutes later, when Welsh defender Neil Taylor increased his team's dominance to 2-0 putting a netter behind Russian goalkeeper Igor Akinfeyev in the 20th minute of the match.



Following the break it was unstoppable Gareth Bale in the 67th minute of the second half to thrash the hopes of the Russian side of advancing further at the 2016 Euro Cup as he scored his personal third goal of this tournament and third goal for his team at the match against Russia.



With the victory over Slovakia in the tournament's opening match less than two weeks ago, Wales added up three more points after tonight's victory over Russia and packing six points in total it qualified for the next round.



Two more Group B teams - England and Slovakia - played simultaneously their last group match on Monday night at Stade Geoffroy Guichard in Saint-Etienne. The match saw no goals and with 0-0 draw England received another point to its previous four finishing the group stage with five points in the second place behind Wales and advanced to the round of Last 16 as well, TASS reports.