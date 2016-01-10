Russia plans 16 launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles in 2016

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The Russian Strategic Missile Troops planned 16 test launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles, taken into service, in 2016, the Russian Defense Ministry told journalists.

"For 2016 we planned 16 test launches it intercontinental ballistic missiles, including flight test procedures for advanced weapons, and control of the technical readiness of missile systems that entered service. The number of test launches should increase next year," the Ministry of Defense said.

At the same time next year, the Strategic Missile Troops plan to conduct more than 100 command and staff, tactical and special exercises.

"The training will take place in a difficult and tense environment, with the involvement of joint force forces and means," the Defense Ministry said.

The press service specified that modes of combat duty at highest operational readiness rates of more than 40 missile regiments and units will be worked out during each training period in 2016. In addition, in 2016, the Strategic Missile Troops will continue the practice of unannounced inspections of military combat readiness.