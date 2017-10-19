Russia plans to increase launches from Baikonur in 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Roscosmos state corporation plans more launches from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in 2018, Roscosmos Deputy Director General Sergey Savelyev said at the international forum dubbed "Kazakhstan's path to space: realities and prospects - 2017," according to TASS .

"The Baikonur Cosmodrome is one of the world's most actively operating cosmodromes. Eleven space rockets were launched in 2017 [there,] and three more are to be launched before the end of the year. There are plans to increase the number of launches starting the next year," Savelyev reported.

This is related to the ongoing implementation of launch programs using the Proton-M launch vehicle, as well as manned programs and commercial projects, he said.