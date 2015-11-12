Russia prepares several docs for signing with Iran

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Russia has prepared a number of documents for signing with Iran, and it is possible they will be inked during a meeting between the two countries' bilateral commission Nov. 12, RIA Novosti quoted Alexander Novak, Russia's energy minister, as saying.

"We have prepared documents to be signed," Novak told reporters. "We will be deciding today or tomorrow whether we are going to sign them at the intergovernmental commission or during any other events."

He did not elaborate on the content of the documents, but noted that they related to more than the fuel and energy sectors.

Earlier, on Nov. 10, the Chairman of the Iran-Russia Business Council Asadollah Asgar-Oladi said Tehran expects to sign five or six agreements during a meeting of the two countries' intergovernmental commission on Nov. 12.

The documents, as he said, will cover banking, mining and agro-industrial sectors, as well as visas.

Source: Trend.az