Russia prepares to test next-generation Su-35S fighters in Syria

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia's brand new Su-35S multirole fighters will go through the baptism by fire in Syria, according to a military source.

Russia is preparing to test the next-generation Su-35S fighters for the first time in combat in Syria, a military source told a Russian newspaper on Monday.

"The General Staff has decided to run a field test of the brand-new Su-35S in Syria for the first time ever," the Kommersant newspaper cited its source as saying.

According to information obtained by the outlet, the first four jets were handed over to the Russian Aerospace Forces last fall. Several days ago, they were transported through Iran and Iraq to the Russian airbase in Hmeymim near Latakia in northwestern Syria.

The Su-35S is a 4++ generation one-seater, which is an upgraded version of the Su-27 multirole fighter. Russia aims to modernize its military hardware by 2020 as part of a large-scale overhaul of its armed forces.





The plane is characterized by supermaneuverability and has features of a 5 generation aircraft.

