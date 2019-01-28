Russia ranks among top 7 largest investors of Kazakhstan, MFA

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM "Russia ranks among the top 7 largest investors of Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan and Russia realize 16 joint investment projects worth USD 2.7 bln in various sectors, namely mining, chemical, machine building industries," Kazakh Foreign Minister Beibut Atamkulov told at the meeting with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"19% of Kazakhstan's external trade turnover falls on Russia. Following the results of 2018 the countries report mutual trade growth. Trade turnover for January-November 2018 reached USD 15.7 bln that is 6% more as compared to the same period of 2017," Atamkulov added.