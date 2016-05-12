Russia ready to get back to discussion on crude production freeze - energy minister

MOGILEV. KAZINFORM - The talks on crude production freeze are not under way between oil-producing nations now, Russia's Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Thursday, adding though that Russia is ready to get back to the issue in case it is raised.

"No talks on crude production freeze are under way anymore, but if they resume, Russia is ready to get back to the discussion. In general the price environment is stable," Novak said, adding that many oil exporters are satisfied with the current oil price, TASS reports.

"If it is reasonable and necessary, if certain countries, including OPEC-members, are consolidated in coming forward with this initiative in order to make agreements feasible I think we can obviously consider the issue (on output freeze)," the minister said.

According to Novak, it was not Russia that initiated the talks on crude production freeze. "It was a consolidated position of a number of countries," he said.

