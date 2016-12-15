Russia received the pavilion on EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of Board of Astana - EXPO 2017 Akhmetzhan Yessimov met Vice Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation Georgy Kalamanov.

During the meeting the parties discussed the issues of preparation to EXPO-2017. Akhmetzhan Yessimov told the Russian party with the preparation work the process of involvement of international participants. In turn Georgy Kalamanov expressed gratitude for the opportunity to Russia to show its developments in the field of renewable energy resources during EXPO-2017 in Astana. "Now all the issues on participation of Russia in EXPO-2017 are clear - the concept of participation, the budget and the advisory council and other organizational matters have been prepared. Russian companies are ready to start the process. The subject is very important for us and we will pay maximum attention to this event ", - the Russia Vice Minister said.

In the meeting the parties signed the documents on transfer of 1008,6 sq.m pavilion to the Russian Federation. According to the Russian delegation, after January or February 2017 the Russian Federation will start filling the pavilion.