    Russia records 26,338 new daily coronavirus cases

    15:15, 30 November 2020
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The number of coronavirus cases in Russia rose by 26,338 to 2,295,654 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Monday, TASS reports.

    The country reported 26,683 cases on Sunday.

    In particular, 6,511 new cases were identified in Moscow in the past day, 3,691 in St. Petersburg, 1,064 in the Moscow region, 458 in the Nizhny Novogorod region, 414 in the Karelia region and 381 in the Sverdlovsk region.

    According to data from the crisis center, there are currently 477,055 active coronavirus cases in Russia.


    Tags:
    Russia COVID-19 World News Coronavirus
