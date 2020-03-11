Russia remains a reliable partner of Kazakhstan in all areas of activities, Nursultan Nazarbayev

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, Kazinform reported with the reference to the press service of Elbasy.

During the meeting Elbasy emphasized that Russia remains a reliable partner of Kazakhstan in all areas of activities.

The parties discussed partnership issues within the Eurasian Economic Union.

«I believe that the integration association has a great future. As the Honorary Chairman, I will contribute to its further development,» said Nursultan Nazarbayev.

The First President of Kazakhstan emphasized that relations between the two states are developing in full accordance with the spirit and principles of good neighborliness and alliance.

In addition, Nursultan Nazarbayev and Vladimir Putin paid special attention to the issues of cooperation in scientific and educational sphere.

The Russian President Vladimir Putin noted the contribution of the First President of Kazakhstan to the enhancement of integration processes and strengthening of strategic partnership between the two countries.

«We are continuing political dialogue. We regularly meet with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The Governments of our states operate at a rhythmical pace. Last year trade grew by 19.7 percent reaching almost USD20 billion. These are good indicators,» said the President of Russia.

The talkers have also considered the current issues of the international agenda and exchanged views on the situation in the global oil market.