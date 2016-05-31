Russia remains Kazakhstan’s close neighbor, ally and partner - Nazarbayev (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev met today with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Akorda press service reports.

The presidents discussed a wide range of issues including priority areas of bilateral cooperation as well as interaction in the Eurasian Economic Union.

The Kazakh Leader noted that Russia has been and remains Kazakhstan’s closest neighbor, ally and partner in economic and political relations.

“Due to our joint work, the CIS is functioning today and the Eurasian Economic Union has been established. Despite tough international conditions, the EEU is working. I would like to thank you again for the invitation to celebration of the Victory Day in Moscow. This year, we will mark the 25th anniversary of the CIS and jubilees of independence of the EEU member states and the Day of Russia. We have a tight schedule of meetings within the SCO summit, the summit of the CIS Heads of State Council, the Forum of Interregional Cooperation of Kazakhstan and Russia,” said the Head of State.

In turn, Vladimir Putin thanked Nursultan Nazarbayev for the visit to Moscow on May 9.

“We value it as a sign of our special relations. Kazakhstan is our closest partner and the most reliable ally. We enjoy stable economic relations which gained good paces in previous years and underlay the development of Kazakhstan economy. All of these will enable us to overcome the existing difficulties. We do not expect any miracles from the Eurasian Ecnomic Union, but integration interaction will help us overcome the current complications,” said the Russian President.

