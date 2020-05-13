  • kz
    Russia reports 10,028 cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

    14:05, 13 May 2020
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia reports 10,028 cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, with total reaching 242,271, TASS reports.



