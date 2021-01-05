Russia reports 518 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s coronavirus fatalities grew by 518 in the past 24 hours compared to 482 deaths reported the day before, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday, TASS reports.

The conditional mortality rate stands at 1.81%, as follows from the data provided by the crisis center.

Another 75 fatalities were recorded in Moscow, 73 in St. Petersburg, 22 in the Moscow Region, 21 in the Rostov Region, while the Nizhny Novgorod and Sverdlovsk regions reported 18 deaths each.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 22,632 in the past 24 hours reaching 2,662,668. Recoveries have surpassed 81% for the first time since October 3.

Another 1,729 patients recovered in St. Petersburg, 1,502 in the Moscow Region, 469 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 400 in the Sverdlovsk Region and 375 in the Arkhangelsk Region.

Russia’s coronavirus cases grew by 24,246 in the past 24 hours, reaching 3,284,384. According to the crisis center, the growth rate stands at 0.7%.

The lowest daily growth rates were recorded in the Tuva region (0.1%) and the Altai region (0.2%).

Another 3,649 cases were confirmed in St. Petersburg, 1,131 in the Moscow Region, 405 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 392 in the Sverdlovsk Region and 390 in the Voronezh Region.

At present, 562,210 people in Russia continue treatment.

Coronavirus cases in Moscow

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Moscow grew by 4,842 in the past 24 hours reaching 833,412, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

The Russian capital reported 3,591 COVID-19 cases a day earlier.

Another 75 coronavirus patients died in the city in the past 24 hours, with the number of fatalities rising to 11,582.

Moscow’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 6,752, the number of recoveries has reached 659,076 (79.1% of those infected).

The number of patients undergoing treatment has dropped to 162,754.