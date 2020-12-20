Russia reports highest coronavirus case tally over past two weeks

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 28,948 in the past day, the highest number since December 6, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday, TASS reports.

Since the start of the pandemic the total case tally has reached 2,848,377 or more than 1.9% of citizens. The highest daily caseload in the country was registered two weeks ago when the crisis center reported as many as 29,039 cases.

The lowest growth rates were confirmed in the Republic of Tuva, the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region, the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region, the Republic of Mari El, the Kemerovo Region and the Magadan Region (0.6%).

Moscow confirmed 7,263 new coronavirus cases and since the start of the pandemic the total case tally in the Russian capital reached 735,900. A day earlier, some 6,459 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Moscow. The growth rate reached 1%. At the moment, 157,143 patients are undergoing treatment in the capital, according to the crisis center.

Another 3,759 cases were registered in St. Petersburg and since the start of the pandemic a total of 200,813 cases of infection have been confirmed in the city. A day earlier 3,754 cases of the new infection were recorded in the city. Some 76,841 patients with COVID-19 are undergoing treatment in St. Petersburg now, according to the crisis center.

Some 1,539 coronavirus cases were recorded in the Moscow Region, 499 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 403 in the Sverdlovsk Region, 397 in the Arkhangelsk Region and 395 in the Pskov Region.

Currently, 521,862 people are ill in Russia.

Coronavirus recoveries and death toll

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 20,915 in the past day to 2,275,657.

According to the crisis center, the total number of recoveries remained at 79.9% of all those infected.

As many as 567,743 people have recovered in Moscow since the start of the pandemic or 77.1% of all those infected, and another 10,394 died (1.41%).

Over the past day, 2,326 patients were discharged after recovering in St. Petersburg, 1,098 patients were in the Moscow Region, 590 in the Republic of Karelia, 508 in the Khabarovsk Region, 437 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 409 in the Sverdlovsk Region and 397 in the Krasnoyarsk Region.

Russia’s coronavirus death toll rose by 511 in the past day versus 585 a day earlier and the total death toll hit 50,858.

The average mortality rate remained at 1.79%, according to the crisis center.

In particular, Moscow registered 77 COVID-19 deaths and St. Petersburg reported 73 fatalities. Another 22 coronavirus deaths were registered in the Voronezh Region, 21 in the Rostov Region, 19 in the Perm Region, 18 in the Irkutsk Region and 16 in the Sverdlovsk Region.